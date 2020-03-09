New cafe opens in Windsor Castle

Tourists visiting Windsor Castle can now pick up a snack during their trip.

Windsor Castle has opened its first cafe in one of the oldest surviving spaces – Edward III’s medieval Undercroft.

The Undercroft cafe will serve freshly prepared meals including sandwiches, wraps, salads and deserts alongside a variety of teas.

It forms part of the Royal Collection Trust’s future programme which aims to give visitors the “best-possible experience” of Royal properties.

During the summer it will also serve ice cream made from milk produced by the Jersey herd at the Royal Farms.

Michelle Lockhart, commercial director at the Royal Collection Trust, said: “The opening Windsor Castle’s first cafe in what was, fittingly, the medieval cellar is an exciting development in our programme of works to deliver the best-possible experience of visiting this Royal residence.

“We hope that our visitors will enjoy the opportunity to pause for a cup of tea or a bite to eat while taking in the atmospheric surroundings of the Undercroft, one of the few surviving parts of Edward III’s magnificent Gothic palace.”

The cafe will be open daily for visitors to Windsor Castle