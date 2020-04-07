Virtual Windsor launched to recreate Royal Windsor Horse Show online

The organisers of the Royal Windsor Horse Show have launched an online hub to help 'fill the gap' left by the cancellation of this year's show due to the coronavirus outbreak.

People will be able to enter online equestrian competitions, including a variety of Showing classes which will adhere closely to the original Royal Windsor Horse Show competition on Virtual Windsor 2020.

More than 200 shops that would normally have a physical presence at the show will also be displayed on the hub and give online visitors the chance to access technical equipment and clothing.

Virtual Windsor 2020 will also give users access to features from the show programme, content from the archives, guest bloggers and live Q&A sessions.

The annual event which takes place in the grounds of Windsor Great Park was due to be held from May 13-17 but was cancelled in March following the coronavirus outbreak.

Show director Simon Brooks-Ward said: “This online platform is a way for the equestrian community to come together, it aims to support and entertain, keeping the spirit of Royal Windsor Horse Show alive during this difficult time.

"The platform involves everyone, from fans to riders, shops, competitors and officials. We wanted to find a way that we could support the shops at the show and engage with our competitors and customers and I’m genuinely excited to see what we can accomplish.

"Our hope is that it will go part of the way towards recreating the magic in Windsor Castle’s iconic private grounds that we all expected to see in May.”

Visit here for more information.