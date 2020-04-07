Team at Windsor Specsavers still providing urgent eye care and supporting key workers

The team at Specsavers in Windsor have been busy supporting key workers and providing urgent essential eye and hearing support to residents during the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week staff prepared a pair of glasses for a nurse whose usual opticians were closed and replaced a set of reading glasses for an ambulance worker who had lost his pair.

They've also helped a teacher with a new set of glasses who was struggling to mark online wearing contact lenses.

Although the store is closed for all routine eye and hearing tests, customers are being urged to call the store if they need urgent support or they have issues with their glasses, contact lenses or hearing aids.

If anyone is required to attend the store, they will be asked to do so – and key workers will be prioritised. Any face to face contact will be minimal and will be handled in line with current Government guidelines.

Rupal Patel, store director in Windsor, said: "We’re proud that we’ve been able to offer urgent and emergency eye and hear care services through this difficult period, here at Windsor.

"We’ve taken a significant number of worried phone calls about eye and ear care, and it’s been our pleasure to address and alleviate these concerns through continued access to professional optical and audiology services, whilst the community remains in isolation.

"It’s been a tremendous honour being able to help our NHS colleagues to continue their work in fighting this virus. We want the local community to know that we are still here to support people with their essential eye and hearing care needs – so please give us a call if you need us."