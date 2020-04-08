Waste fire extinguished at farm in Windsor

Firefighters spent almost three hours extinguishing a fire at Crown Farm on Monday.

Reports of a fire in the open the Eton Wick Road farm were received at 3.51pm and the scene was attended by two crews from Slough, and one crew from Langley and two Officers.

Firefighters found a fire which involved industrial and domestic waste, approximately 10 meters by 10 meters in size, which they extinguished using two jets.

They were initially on scene for about two hours and 40 minutes and a crew returned to re-inspection the area later to ensure that there were no hot spots from the fire.