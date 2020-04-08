Demand grows for hub set up to support Windsor residents during COVID-19 outbreak

Demand is growing for a community hub which provides support for those who are self-isolating in Windsor.

The West Windsor Hub was set up by Cllr Carole Da Costa (WWRA, Clewer and Dedworth East) with the aim of helping people get shopping and medical supplies during the coronavirus outbreak.

The scheme was originally expanded from a small hub which ran from All Saints Church, Dedworth, to help those with food poverty and advice.

However when the Government announced social distancing measures the team realised there was a need for the hub in the wider community.

Cllr Da Costa, who is a former senior NHS clinician, along with Carolyn Carter and David Flanagan make up the core team and coordinate a group of volunteers. The core team creates shopping lists and deal with prescription requests.

Once the shopping and prescriptions have been paid for and returned to the hub, volunteers come to collect it and deliver it to residents in the community.

The West Windsor Hub works closely with the council, Tesco's in Dedworth and local pharmacies.

Cllr Da Costa said: "We now have a growing team of fabulous volunteers, but need more. Our model and protocols are available to other groups to use.

“As people are losing their jobs, and experiencing delays in receiving their benefits, we have seen an increased need for foodbanks.

"Although we are working closely with local food banks, the extra demand is falling on the resources of the West Windsor Hub, as FoodShare is at its limit. So, more volunteers and funds are now needed.”

(Artwork designed by Carolyn Carter)

In the last two weeks the hub has taken over 650 calls and is now looking for more volunteers to become shoppers, call takers, deliverers and to help with admin.

Coordinator David Flanagan added: "It is really rewarding to be able to help people, even just talking to someone to let them know they are not alone in this.”

If you live in the area west from the Royal Windsor Way towards Clewer and Dedworth and you would like to be supported by the West Windsor Hub call 01753 342110.

You can also call this number if you are able to volunteer.

The Hub has also started a Go Fund Me page to help raise money for the service. More than £1,500 has been raised so far.