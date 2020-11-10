Debbie McGee joins pantomime cast at Windsor Theatre Royal

Strictly finalist and performer Debbie McGee will be casting a spell at Windsor Theatre Royal this Christmas as she joins the cast of Cinderella.

Debbie will play the magical Fairy Godmother and join Basil Brush, Kevin Cruise and Steven Blakeley in the annual pantomime.

The theatre has said Cinderella will be performed from Thursday, December 3, when the current lockdown restrictions end.

Co-directors Anne-Marie and Jon Woodley said: "Sadly, Theatre Royal Windsor has had to close its doors once again, but the show must go on.

“We have been working hard on plans to reschedule this year’s pantomime. The Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has confirmed that rehearsals can go ahead during the lockdown period, so we are aiming to be back open just as soon as possible ... the curtain will rise once more and Cinderella shall go to the ball."#

When the theatre reopens it will have socially distanced seating, audience members will be required to wear masks, staggered arrival times and one-way systems will be in operation.

Other cast members include Alice Fillary as Cinderella, Dominic Sibanda as the handsome Prince Charming, Joe Thompson-Oubari as Dandini.

Visit www.theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk for more information.