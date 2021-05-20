First image of Sir Ian McKellen as Hamlet released ahead of June production

The first image of Sir Ian McKellen as Hamlet has been released ahead of a production opening at Theatre Royal Windsor next month.

The production, directed by Sean Mathias, sees Sir Ian return to the role after more than 50 years, alongside stage and screen greats such as Steven Berkoff, Jenny Seagrove, Francesca Annis and Jonathan Hyde.

A limited number of on-stage seats have been released for performances between June 21, when the Thames Street theatre reopens, and July 17. Tickets are priced at £35, or £25 for NHS workers and students.

Theatre Royal Windsor says that the staging of Hamlet has been designed to offer the 'unique experience of being up-close and immersed in the performance' via Shakespearean wooden bleacher seats on either side of the stage.

Boxes and accompanying packages are also available to book for audience members looking to watch the show.

Contact the box office for more details on 01753 853888, or visit theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk

Theatres were allowed to reopen to the public on Monday this week. Read more on that here.