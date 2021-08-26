Windsor crime round-up: Spate of vandalisms by youths

The following crimes have been reported in Windsor and surrounding areas in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Central Windsor:

Monday, August 16, 9pm – Tuesday, August 17, 7.10am, St Marks Road. Van break. The owner was sure it was locked, but unknown means of entry – the cab has been rummaged through and it is not known if anything was stolen. Ref. No: 43210368051

Wednesday, August 18, 11pm – Thursday, August 19, 12pm, Oxford Road. Several cars vandalised. Ref. No: 43210372062

Thursday, August 19, 11.30pm, Athlone Square. A witness reported two men attempting to steal a motorbike outside the property. They were disturbed and made off on two e-scooters. Ref. No: 43210373049

Saturday, August 21, 7.30pm, Clarence Crescent. Side door to garden forced by two men. A witness reported this to the police who immediately carried out an area search, but no-one matching the descriptions was located. Ref. No: 43210375950

Saturday, August 21, 9.20pm, Bowes Lyon Close. Metal fences damaged, pulled out of the ground and thrown about. Ref. No: 43210376084

Monday, August 23, 3.40pm, leisure pool car park. Locked up bike stolen. The owner saw to youths leaving – one riding the bike, the other on a scooter. Ref. No: 43210378668

Friday, August 20, 9am – Monday, August 23, 7.30pm, Knights Place, St Leonards Road. Locked up bike stolen. A purple Trek mountain bike. Ref. No: 43210378962

Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury:

Monday, August 16, 7.25pm, Cobb Close, Datchet. A witness reported three men looking around and underneath cars – possibly scoping out cars with catalytic converters. Ref. No: 43210367512

Tuesday, August 17, 8.40pm, Horton Gardens, Datchet. The owners returned to find their caravan being stripped. Ref. No: 43210369360

Friday, August 20, 5.30pm – Saturday, August 21, 8am, Fairfield Avenue. House being renovated. Window boarding ripped off and all the copper piping has been ripped out. Ref. No: 43210376111

Tuesday, August 24, 8.15pm, junction between New Road and Horton Road, Datchet. Car which appears to have been parked up for some time completely vandalised. Ref. No: 43210380724

Tuesday, August 24, 8pm, The Green, Horton Road, Datchet. A witness reported a group of youths throwing stones at passing cars. They found that their car had been dented. Ref. No: 43210380745

Tuesday, August 24, 9.20pm, Horton Road, Datchet. A witness reported a group of youths putting barriers across the road causing the traffic to stop and serious delays. Ref. No: 43210380813

Clewer, Dedworth and Oakley Green:

Wednesday, August 18, 9.15pm, Dedworth Road. Bike propped up outside a takeaway for a few minutes stolen. The owner came out to see someone riding away on it. Ref. No: 43210371199

Old Windsor:

Thursday, August 19, 0.05 11am, hotel car park, Burfield Road. Catalytic converter stolen from a car.

Wednesday, August 25, 10.30am, hotel car park, Burfield Road. Van break. The owner found a hole drilled above the side door lock and an attempt had been made. No access gained, but the owner can no longer open the door due to the damage. Ref. No: 43210381434

Tuesday, August 24, 9.30pm 10.20pm, restaurant pub car park, Straight Road. Van break. Front quarter-light smashed. Messy search of the van. Nothing appears to have been stolen. Ref. No: 43210380896

Sunningdale:

Saturday, August 7 – Tuesday, August 17, Cheniston Court, Ridgemount Road. Attempt to force garage door. As the door has been damaged the owner cannot open it to see if anything stolen. Ref. No: 43210368427

Monday, August 16, 7.30pm, London Road. Car passenger window smashed. Ref. No: 43210367534

Sunninghill:

Wednesday, August 18, 11am-4.30pm, Cross Road. Attempted burglary. The owners returned and found chisel marks around the front door and frame. The property is behind electronic gates and it is believed the offenders tailgated someone to get inside. No entry gained and nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43210370909

Ascot and South Ascot:

Wednesday, August 18, 1,45pm 6pm, New Mile Court, London Road. Burglary. Access via communal front door. Front door to flat forced and flat searched. Two watches stolen. Ref. No: 43210370966

Tuesday, August 24, 4.20am, Woodlands Rise. Car parked on the drive entered by unknown means – loose change stolen. This was caught on CCTV. The offender is described as wearing his hoody up and a sporting a backpack. Ref. No: 43210370663

No crime reported in North Ascot, Eton and Eton Wick, and Clewer East and Park.