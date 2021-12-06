Windsor crime round-up: Spate of incidents in Clewer & Dedworth

04:41PM, Monday 06 December 2021
The following crimes have been reported in Windsor and surrounding areas in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org
All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)
Central Windsor:
Sunday, November 21, 10pm, James Street. Over the last four weeks, a post box was forced open and post stolen.
The victim did not think anything important had been stolen but then their bank wrote to ask if they have applied for a loan, which has been declined. Ref. No: 43210526106
Sunday, November 21, 12.25pm-5pm, car park on Thames Avenue. Car rear passenger window smashed and two backpacks stolen. Ref. No: 43210525704
Clewer, Dedworth & Oakley Green:
Saturday, November 20, 1.20pm, Furness Row. Three incidents:
1) A witness reported a suspicious man walking up and down driveways looking into houses. Ref. No: 43210525423
2) Bike left outside house stolen. A man was seen walking up and down driveways, writing things down. He was chased off towards a supermarket. Ref. No: 43210525403
3) Saturday, November 20, 9pm, Chaucer Close. White Sprinter van stolen overnight, licence plate number YC ** JKX. Ref. No: 43210527781
Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury:
Sunday, November 21, 3.25am, Ouseley Road. The owner has video footage of a man jumping over the gate, getting into a car left unlocked and stealing loose change and perfume. Ref. No: 43210526746
Ascot and South Ascot:
Friday, November 19, 4.20am, St. Mary’s Road. The owner has video doorbell footage of someone sitting in their car and carrying out a search and stealing loose change. Ref. No: 4321-524176
No crime to report in Eton and Eton Wick, Clewer East and Park, Old Windsor, Sunningdale, Sunninghill and North Ascot.
