Windsor crime round-up: Spate of incidents in Clewer & Dedworth

The following crimes have been reported in Windsor and surrounding areas in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Central Windsor:



Sunday, November 21, 10pm, James Street. Over the last four weeks, a post box was forced open and post stolen.

The victim did not think anything important had been stolen but then their bank wrote to ask if they have applied for a loan, which has been declined. Ref. No: 43210526106

Sunday, November 21, 12.25pm-5pm, car park on Thames Avenue. Car rear passenger window smashed and two backpacks stolen. Ref. No: 43210525704

Clewer, Dedworth & Oakley Green:

Saturday, November 20, 1.20pm, Furness Row. Three incidents:

1) A witness reported a suspicious man walking up and down driveways looking into houses. Ref. No: 43210525423

2) Bike left outside house stolen. A man was seen walking up and down driveways, writing things down. He was chased off towards a supermarket. Ref. No: 43210525403

3) Saturday, November 20, 9pm, Chaucer Close. White Sprinter van stolen overnight, licence plate number YC ** JKX. Ref. No: 43210527781

Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury:

Sunday, November 21, 3.25am, Ouseley Road. The owner has video footage of a man jumping over the gate, getting into a car left unlocked and stealing loose change and perfume. Ref. No: 43210526746

Ascot and South Ascot:

Friday, November 19, 4.20am, St. Mary’s Road. The owner has video doorbell footage of someone sitting in their car and carrying out a search and stealing loose change. Ref. No: 4321-524176

No crime to report in Eton and Eton Wick, Clewer East and Park, Old Windsor, Sunningdale, Sunninghill and North Ascot.