Windsor Platinum Jubilee Committee 'looking forward' to celebrations in 2022

The Royal Borough is gearing up for a special year as preparations continue for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

A number of events have already been announced, including A Gallop Through History, which will take place in Windsor over four nights in May and feature over 500 horses and 1,000 performers.

Platinum Jubilee Beacons will be lit up across the Commonwealth, including in Windsor, on Thursday, June 2 to kick off Jubilee Weekend in June.

Cllr Samantha Rayner, lead member for Windsor and a member of the Windsor Platinum Jubilee Committee, said ‘lots of events’ had been planned to mark the bank holiday weekend.

“The Windsor Platinum Jubilee Committee is looking forward to celebrating this historical occasion this year to commemorate Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne,” said Cllr Rayner.

“There are events planned during the whole year by lots of organisations and groups which is exciting. The committee itself is in touch with these groups and will link up and have information on its website.

“The committee are planning lots of events for the long bank holiday in June.

“These will be held wonderfully on The Long Walk and we want as many people to come and join us as possible.

“There will be a beacon lighting, a parade of 70 cars and the world’s longest picnic table amongst other things.”

Cllr Rayner said there would also be local beers and gin to commemorate the special occasion.

She added: “It’s really the community and people celebrating the Jubilee. We also hope there will be street parties around the borough.

“The Royal Borough is supporting the Platinum Jubilee Committee and helping lots of organisations such as the Windsor and Eton Society too.

“There will hopefully be lots of street parties during the long bank holiday and events on throughout the year which will have the Platinum Jubilee as its key celebration.”