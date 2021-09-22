Queen's Platinum Jubilee to be celebrated with 'A Gallop Through History'

A 'spellbinding' show featuring more than 500 horses and 1,000 performers will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle next year to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The 90-minute production called 'A Gallop Through History' will take the audience on a journey starting with Elizabeth I with 'moments of humour, great theatricality, pomp and pageantry'.

The Queen's Players, a group of actors and artists will lead the narrative based on the travelling players of the Elizabethan period. It will also include actors, artists, musicians, international military displays from the Commonwealth, Europe and our own Armed Forces, dancers and global equestrian displays.

Music will be arranged and composed for the National Symphony Orchestra by Debbie Wiseman OBE.

The show is the fourth in a series of events hosted by the Royal Windsor Horse Show which has covered the Golden Jubilee, the Diamond Jubilee and the Queen's 90th birthday.

The show will run across four evenings from Thursday, May 12 until Sunday, May 15 with tickets starting from £55. Tickets are now on sale on the Royal Windsor Horse Show website.

There will be a four-day Bank Holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 until Sunday, June 5 to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

A live concert will be held at Buckingham Palace, called the Platinum Party at the Palace, while the Queen will also head to the Derby at Epsom Downs with her family.