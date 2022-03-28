Celebration of Queen's birthday to take place at Windsor Guildhall

Tickets are available for a special Platinum Jubilee Reception in Windsor celebrating the Queen's birthday and milestone jubilee year.

The event will be hosted by the Royal Borough’s Mayor, Councillor John Story, on Thursday, April 21 – the Queen’s 96th birthday – at Windsor Guildhall.

Champagne and canapés will be served from 6pm to 8pm and guests will also have the opportunity to visit the Royal Borough's recently re-opened museum and visitor information centre, which now share their home on the ground floor of the Guildhall.

The Mayor said: “The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee on 6 February, marking 70 years’ of dedicated service to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“Her Majesty has a long and close association with Windsor – she once said, ‘When I come to Windsor I feel at home’.

“She spent much of her childhood in the town, went to the Royal School in the Great Park and throughout her reign has been in Windsor for Easter and most weekends.

“During the difficult past two years Her Majesty has spent most of her time here and, today, Windsor Castle is The Queen's main official residence.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming guests to Windsor Guildhall for the reception, which is the perfect place to gather together, to wish her a ‘happy birthday’ and pay tribute to her loyal service while raising money for a very good cause.”

Cllr Samantha Rayner, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for business, corporate & residents services, culture & heritage, and Windsor, said:

“It would be really wonderful to see the community gather together and celebrate in the magnificent surroundings of the Guildhall which houses so many beautiful royal paintings, including one of Her Majesty.

“We are enormously proud to have Her Majesty as a resident of the Royal Borough and this is another great way for the community to be part of this year’s celebrations and raise money for the Mayor's Benevolent Fund in the process.”

The Platinum Jubilee Reception is in aid of the Mayor's Benevolent Fund, which every year supports numerous residents from across the Royal Borough.

Tickets, which cost £35 per person, must be booked in advance.

To attend, please fill in the form at www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/council-and-democracy/councillors-and-mps/mayoralty/platinum-jubilee-reception.

If you have any queries, contact the Mayor’s Secretary, Alison Singleton, via email at mayors.parlour@rbwm.gov.uk or call 07866 127222.