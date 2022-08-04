Crime round-up: Child hit with catapult fired by youths in Datchet

The following crimes have been reported in Windsor and surrounding areas in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Windsor Central:

Thursday, July 28, 10am-1pm, Charles Street. Bike locked in a bike rack stolen. A silver and black, Raleigh bike. Ref. No: 43220334748

Monday, August 1, 6.30-9.45pm, Leisure Pool Car Park. Bike locked to another bike stolen. The second bike was left behind. A black bike. Ref. No: 43220343297

Wednesday, August 3, 10am, Stovell Road. The aggrieved was at home when they heard their rear door close quietly. They then heard someone walking through the property. The aggrieved made a loud noise to let the offender know someone was there and they immediately ran out through the front door. Nothing taken. Ref. No: 43220344151

Eton and Eton Wick:

Thursday, July 28, 3-3.45pm, Eton Thames Bridge. Two thefts of locked up bikes: 1) a black Carrera Crossfire; 2) a black and grey, specialised bike. Ref. No: 43220335306

Tuesday, August 2, 11.40am-12.15pm, High Street, Eton. A witness saw an offender walk up to a bike, cut off the lock and ride away. A Neon orange BMX mountain bike. Ref. No: 43220342858

Wednesday, August 3, Stockdales Road, Eton Wick. A suspicious man called at the house wearing a Thames Water uniform. He said there was a leak in the property and he needed to check it. The householder kept him outside and phoned Thames Water, who said they had not sent anyone to the property. Police are keen to hear from anyone else who might have seen or filmed this man. Ref. No: 43220344391

Clewer, Dedworth and Oakley Green:

Tuesday, August 2 to Wednesday, August 3, Cornel House, Osborne Road. Car entered by unknown means – golf clubs, laptop bag and laptop stolen. Ref. No: 43220343943

Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury:

Monday, August 1, 10.50pm, Holmlea Walk / Marshfield, Datchet. Report of a group of youths firing catapults at houses, hitting cars and a child. Ref. No: 43220341717

Old Windsor:

Monday, August 1, 2pm, / 3pm, Albany Road. Front wheel stolen from locked up bike in a bike rack. Ref. No: 43220341128

Wednesday, August 3, 8.25am, Straight Road. Rea index plate stolen. Ref. No: 43220344009

North Ascot:

Tuesday, August 2, 10.20am, New Road. Side gate lock to property damaged. No entry gained. Ref. No: 43220342301

Tuesday, August 2, 11.45am, New Road. Attempted burglary. Side gate to property has been forced open. Offenders accessed the garden but not the house. Nothing stolen. Ref. No: 43220342494

No crime to report in Clewer East and Park, Sunningdale, Sunninghill, Ascot and South Ascot.