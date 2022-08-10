Crime round-up: Spate of catapult attacks in Datchet continues

The following crimes have been reported in Windsor and surrounding areas in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Windsor Central:

Wednesday, August 3, 10am, Stovell Road. The aggrieved was at home resting, when they heard their rear door close quietly. They then heard someone walking through the property. The aggrieved made a loud noise to let the offender know someone was there and they immediately ran out through the front door. Nothing taken. Ref. No: 43220344151

Monday, August 8, 6.30pm-9.45pm, Leisure Pool Car Park. Bike locked to another bike stolen. The second bike was left behind. A black bike. Ref. No: 43220343297

Thursday, August 4, 5.20pm, Kings Road. Car entered by unknown means and searched. Loose change stolen. Ref. No: 43220346932

Thursday, August 4, 12-5.50pm, Home Park, Romney Lock Road. Car window smashed and suitcase and contents stolen. Ref. No: 43220346995

Friday, August 5, 3.40pm, Russell Street / Alexandra Road. Report of a someone throwing metal objects from the car park roof. Ref. No: 43220348567

Sunday, August 7, 1am, Riverside Walk. Report of a glass all over the floor beside a car and a suitcase left open with other items on the ground. Not yet reported by the owner. Ref. No: 43220350754

Sunday, August 7, 12.40pm, Home Park, Romney lock. Car rear windscreen smashed – overnight bag stolen. Ref. No: 43220351215

Eton and Eton Wick:

Tuesday, August 2, 11.40am-12.15pm, High Street, Eton. A witness saw an offender walk up to a bike, cut off the lock and ride away. A Neon orange BMX mountain bike. Ref. No: 43220342858

Wednesday, August 3, Stockdales Road, Eton Wick. A suspicious man called at the house wearing a Thames Water uniform. He said there was a leak in the property and he needed to check it. The householder kept him outside and phoned Thames Water, who said they had not sent anyone to the property. Ref. No: 43220344391

Clewer, Dedworth and Oakley Green:

Tuesday, August 2, to Wednesday, August 3, Cornel House, Osborne Road. Car entered by unknown means. Golf clubs, laptop bag and laptop stolen. Ref. No: 43220343943

Monday, August 8, 7pm to Tuesday, August 9, 8am, Industrial Estate, Dedworth Road. Car index plates stolen. Ref. No: 43220354801

Monday, August 8, 1.30am, open space, Foster Avenue. Motor bike set on fire. Unknown owner of the bike. Ref. No: 43220352059

Tuesday, August 9, 8pm, to Wednesday, August 10, 7am, St Leonard’s Road. Van break. Sliding door forced and a large number of powerful power tools stolen. Ref. No: 43220354801

Clewer East and Park:

Wednesday, August 10, 7.15am, Clewer Hill Road. The owner has video footage of a man trying garage door handles at the bottom of the property. One garage door opened and searched. Two others tried. The man is described as white, skinny wearing a baseball cap with a head torch. Nothing appears to have been taken. Ref. No: 43220355599

Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury:

Monday, August 8, to Friday, August 5, New Road, Datchet. Owner returned to find window smashed with a ball bearing fired by a catapult. Ref. No: 43220349187

Monday, August 8, to Friday, August 5, Horton Road, Datchet. Owner returned to find window smashed with a stone. Ref. No: 43220349530

Wednesday, August 3, evening. Penn Road Datchet. Report of three youths with catapults shooting at birds. If anyone saw this, let police know where using ‘what3words’ so they can pinpoint the exact location. Ref. No: 43220346370

Monday, August 8, 8pm to Tuesday, August 9, 7am, London Road, Datchet. Graphite land Rover Discovery index PGZ **75 stolen from outside a house. Broken glass found on the floor. Ref. No: 43220353789

Friday, August 5, 5.30pm, to Sunday, August 7, 8am, Stanwell Road, Horton. Car parked outside house damaged in a collision. No details of the car causing the damage left behind. Ref. No: 43220351191

Old Windsor:

Monday, August 8, 2pm-3pm, Albany Road. Front wheel stolen from locked up bike in a bike rack. Ref. No: 43220341128

Wednesday, August 3, 8.25am, Straight Road. REA index plate stolen. Ref. No: 43220344009

Sunday, August 7, 9pm, to Monday, August 8, 9am, Cell Farm Avenue. Car entered by unknown means. The owner came down in the morning and found the boot open and a Stihl chainsaw and a Mountfield hedge trimmer stolen. Ref. No; 43220352445

Sunningdale:

Thursday, August 4, 5.30pm, to Saturday, August 6, 9am, Chobham Road. Car entered by unknown means. Handmade golf clubs stolen from the passenger seat. Ref. No: 43220349819

Sunninghill:

Monday, August 8, overnight. Cavendish Meads. Dark grey, Kia Sportage index LD ** POV stolen from outside a house. Ref. No: 43220335244

No crime to report in Ascot, South Ascot or North Ascot.