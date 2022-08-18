Crime round-up: Safe forced open and jewellery stolen in Sunningdale

The following crimes have been reported in Windsor and surrounding areas in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Clewer, Dedworth and Oakley Green:

Sunday, August 7, to Wednesday, August 10, Sheepcote Road. A black Mongrel 125, motorbike, index LO ** ETA, stolen from outside a house. Ref. No: 43220357593

Monday, August 8, to Tuesday, August 9, Monday 7pm / Tuesday 8am Industrial Estate, Dedworth Road. Car index plates stolen. Ref. No: 43220354801

Tuesday, August 9, 8pm, to Wednesday, August 10, 7am, St Leonard’s Road. Van break. Sliding door forced and a large number of powerful power tools stolen. Ref. No: 43220354801

Clewer East and Park:

Wednesday, August 10, 7.15am, Clewer Hill Road. The owner has video footage of a man trying garage door handles at the bottom of the property. One garage door opened and searched. Two others tried. The man is described as white, skinny wearing a baseball cap with a head torch. Nothing appears to have been taken. Ref. No: 43220355599

Wednesday, August 10, 2pm, Hanover Way. The owner heard their car alarm sound. They ran to the car to find their golf clubs had been stolen. Ref. No: 43220357947

Wednesday, August 10, 11pm, to Thursday, August 11, 6.30am, Drift Road, Winkfield. Black Land Rover Discovery index YG ** BOU stolen from driveway. Ref. No: 432220357393

Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury:

Monday, August 8, 8pm, to Tuesday, August 9, 7am London Road, Datchet. Graphite Land Rover Discovery index PGZ **75 stolen from outside a house. Broken glass found on the floor. Ref. No: 43220353789

Old Windsor:

Sunday, August 7, 9pm, to Monday, August 8, 9am, Cell Farm Avenue. Car entered by unknown means. The owner came down in the morning and found the boot open and a Stihl chain saw and a Mountfield hedge trimmer stolen. Ref. No; 43220352445

Sunningdale:

Monday, August 8, to Wednesday, August 10. Devenish Road. Burglary. Offenders disabled the gate entry system and entered the house via forced front door lock. Whole house searched and safe inside the wardrobe, forced open. Jewellery and valuable watches stolen. Ref. No: 43220356777

The police have said: “Safes are only as secure as whatever it is they are set into. The base of wardrobes is a popular place … but most wardrobes are made of MDF / chipboard and it is very easy to lever them out. If you want a safe – which we recommend – think about a more secure location.”

No crime reports for Windsor Central, Eton and Eton Wick, Sunninghill, Ascot and South Ascot, North Ascot.