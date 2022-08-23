Thousands descend on Windsor Racecourse for Summertime Live

Thousands of people enjoyed sunshine and live music as the Summertime Live festival returned to Windsor Racecourse.

The event promised to offer an ‘ultimate weekend of music’ in Maidenhead Road as crowds were treated to classic hits from the 1980s, 90s and 00s on Friday, August 12.

Headliners included Classic Ibiza, a live orchestra playing some of the biggest dance anthems of the last three decades, and garage band Artful Dodger.

As well as a live music marathon, the event also offered thirsty festival-goers a variety of bars, independent street food, entertainers, festival fashion stalls and more.

Jonathan Ware, event organiser, said that 9,000 people descended on Windsor Racecourse for the return of the festival.

He added he was looking forward to welcoming crowds to the venue again this Sunday (August 29) when Ali Campbell and UB40 will play.

They were due to perform at last weekend's event but had to pull out due to band illness.

"We had over 9,000 people in attendance and enjoyed our biggest event to date," Jonathan said of the event.

"The hot weather was a challenge, but as soon as it cooled down in the evening the atmosphere was amazing.

"We cannot wait to release info about next year's event - it's going to be even bigger and we're adding several more stages of entertainment, watch this space.

"UB40 had to cancel due to illness in the band, but we cannot wait to see them this Sunday for the rescheduled show, it's going to be a belter."

All tickets and information can be found at www.summertimelive.co.uk