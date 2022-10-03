Clewer and Dedworth win Neighbourhood of the Year award

Clewer and Dedworth has won the Neighbourhood of the Year award for 2022 at this year’s Good Neighbourhood Awards.

The area was revealed to have won the accolade at the fifth annual Good Neighbourhood Awards by neighbourhood network Nextdoor.

More than 5,000 entries were submitted, with people nominating individuals, businesses and groups that have supported their communities over the course of the past year.

This year’s awards celebrated the strength and goodwill of neighbourhoods and the public across the UK.

The area, which has been recognised for its communal spirit and community-based events, will receive a £1,000 prize towards funding a local project.

Over the last year, charity Clewer and Dedworth Community Events have hosted a Christmas and Easter Fair, and have recently set up the two-day festival ‘Rock the Rec’, which featured more than 50 artisan and craft stalls, a small vegan market, and local performers.

The events have also aided in fundraising the community’s first ever Christmas lights.

Community spirit has been seen in a range of ways including people leaving baskets and boxes outside their homes to collect donations for foodbanks in the area, which is something that still continues today.

Cllr Amy Tisi, (Lib Dem, Clewer East), said: “Clewer and Dedworth has such a strong sense of community and is full of caring people.

“From Woody’s Café keeping their cuppa’s at 50p, our cheery posties who keep an eye on the elderly through to the local charities who provide food and support for people struggling financially, for the whole community to be recognised in this way is truly amazing.”

Roisin O’Neill, head of community at Nextdoor, said: “Reading through the entries received for this year’s awards, it is clear that community spirit is at the heart of British neighbourhoods.

“From individual acts of kindness to community groups and local businesses positively affecting the lives of others, we’re so incredibly proud to celebrate so many of their inspiring stories including our Neighbourhood of the Year, Clewer and Dedworth.’’

For more information about the Good Neighbourhood Awards 2022 winners, visit: https://go.nextdoor.com/goodneighbourhoodawards2022 or to join the Nextdoor community, visit www.nextdoor.co.uk