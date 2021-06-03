US president Joe Biden to meet the Queen at Windsor Castle

US president Joe Biden is set to meet the Queen at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Mr Biden will visit Her Royal Highness on Sunday, June 13 alongside his wife First Lady Jill Biden.

It will be the first time the Queen has welcomed Mr Biden for a visit since he took office as the country’s 46th president in January.

The town’s last visit from a US president came in July 2018 when Republican leader Donald Trump visited alongside First Lady Melania Trump.

That meeting saw a huge police presence in the town as protesters gathered to oppose his state visit.