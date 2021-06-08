Security measures tighten in RBWM for high-profile visit and events

Thames Valley Police (TVP) has advised that people in Windsor and Maidenhead are likely to see 'an increased police presence' ahead of a high-profile visit and return of events to the borough.

The force is working to ensure tightened security ahead of Her Majesty the Queen’s official birthday on Saturday, June 12 as well as the visit to Windsor of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on Sunday, June 13.

Royal Ascot is also due to take place from June 15-19 and will form one of the Government's test events to trial how large gatherings can work post-COVID. The racing event, like many others, was forced to take place behind closed doors last year.

TVP firearms officers have been out on patrol in Windsor, and specialist searches have been taking place at Ascot Racecourse as part of the security operation.

The force said: "This work is all part of the security measures we have in place to keep our residents, and visitors to the Thames Valley, safe. If you see us, please come and say hello."

Above: Officers are beefing up security ahead of Royal Ascot next week

For Her Majesty's official birthday, The Queen, accompanied by The Duke of Kent, will view a military parade in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle. The parade will be held by the Household Division, and The Queen’s Colour of F Company Scots Guards will be trooped.

Her Majesty and His Royal Highness will be greeted by a Royal Salute and the national anthem, before the parade commences with the Musical Troop as the band plays.

The Colour will then be trooped through the ranks, and the parade will conclude with a second Royal Salute.

The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will also fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute from the East Lawn at Windsor Castle.

Plans for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations next June, featuring an extended Bank Holiday, have also been revealed.