More details released ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit to Windsor

More details have been released ahead of the visit of the President of the United States to Windsor this weekend.

Mr Biden is embarking on his first overseas trip since taking office as President in January, and is due to visit Cornwall for the G7 Summit with other world leaders before his trip to Windsor on Sunday.

Thames Valley Police has tightened its security measures ahead of the visit.

The President’s visit to Berkshire – with First Lady Jill Biden – will take place at the dais in the Quadrangle, Windsor Castle, and upon their arrival, a guard of honour formed of The Queen’s Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards will give a Royal Salute, and the US national anthem will be played.

The President will then accompany the officers commanding the guard of honour to inspect it, before returning to the dais to watch the military march past alongside The Queen.

Mr Biden and the First Lady will then join Her Majesty for tea in Windsor Castle.

For The Queen’s official birthday the day before, on Saturday, Her Majesty, accompanied by The Duke of Kent, will view a military parade in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle.

The Royal Family has asked for members of the public to not attend Windsor town centre or gather in the hope of seeing any of the military’s activity over the weekend, due to social distancing requirements, and instead watch the birthday celebrations broadcast live from home.