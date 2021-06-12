Berkshire and South Bucks residents recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours

The Queen has recognised people in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire in Her Majesty's Birthday Honours 2021.

Today (Saturday) marks the Monarch's official birthday and has seen people up and down the country recognised for their work during the pandemic.

Below is a list of the people on the Advertiser's patch in Berkshire and South Bucks who were given an accolade.

In Berkshire:

Dr Richard Marshall, from Ascot, who works as a senior vice president for AstraZeneca, which helped to develop one of the COVID vaccines, was awarded a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to UK science and the coronavirus response.

Jayne Haines, from Maidenhead, was given a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to women's sport in her role as chairwoman of Women in Sport, a charity helping females break into the sector.

Lynne Highy and Philip Highy, both from Windsor, were awarded British Empire Medals (BEM) for services to the community in Eton and Eton Wick during the COVID crisis.

In Bucks:

Alan Coppin, of Bourne End, was awarded an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to safety in sport. Mr Coppin previously worked for the Sports Grounds Safety Authority as chairman.

Marlow's Carolyn Bunting was given an MBE for her work educating children and families about the internet. Ms Bunting works for Internet Matters and was awarded the accolade for services to online safety and families during the pandemic.

Ursula Gallagher, from Iver, who previously worked as deputy chief inspector for the Care Quality Commission (CQC), was given an MBE for services to healthcare, patient safety and healthcare education.

Daska Emery, from Bourne End, was given a BEM for services to the community in the village during the COVID crisis.

Representatives from Thames Valley Police (TVP) were also recognised in the list:

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard List, Head of Force Intelligence and Specialist Operation, has been awarded a Queens Police Medal (QPM).

Temporary Chief Superintendent Bhupinder (Bobbi) Rai, Head of Local Policing, has also been awarded a QPM.

Principle Investigator Peter Beirne, of the Major Crime Review Team, has been awarded an MBE.

Misconduct Manager Christine Bovingdon-Cox has been awarded a BEM.

Thames Valley Police Chief Constable John Campbell said: “I am delighted to see four Thames Valley Police officers and staff recognised for their service to policing in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

“These awards highlight their commitment and hard work to protect and keep our communities safe and they should be rightly proud of their achievements.

“I offer congratulations on behalf of all their Thames Valley Police colleagues and our partners.”

The Queen, accompanied by The Duke of Kent, viewed a military parade in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle today to mark her official birthday.

The parade, which was scaled back to conform to COVID restrictions, was held by the Household Division, and The Queen’s Colour of F Company Scots Guards were trooped.

Her Majesty is due to meet Joe Biden, President of the United States, tomorrow (Sunday).