Revised plans for Sunningdale health hub submitted

Revised plans have been submitted for a new health hub in Sunningdale that would bring together Magnolia House Surgery and Kings Corner Surgery on a single site.

The Sunningdale Health Hub would provide GP services and a range of community specialist services including physiotherapy, minor procedures, mental health care, specialist nursing clinics and maternity care, as well as space for out of hours community and voluntary groups.

An initial planning application for a health hub on the same site – on land next to the Ben Lynwood retirement village, was submitted in 2020 however the plans were changed following a review of the NHS Long Term Plan and the impact of COVID-19.

NHS Frimley CCG found that the space should be ‘reconfigured’ to take account into the way GP practices and health services now operate including a dedicated space for GPs to conduct virtual appointments.

The plans include 17 face-to-face consultation rooms, eight face-to-face rooms for specialist servcies and nine virtual consultation rooms.

Dr Jackie McGlynn, senior partner at Kings Corner Surgery said: “The delivery of the Sunningdale Health Hub is critical to meeting the changing needs of our patients both now and into the future.

“There are so many reasons why these proposals will make a huge difference to patients we treat across Ascot.

“If I was to name one, it would be the fact that a new purpose-built building will bring community midwife services back to Ascot after they were re-located to the hospital due to a lack of space in our current GP premises.

“Now a revised planning application has been submitted I really encourage people to write into the council with whatever their views are.”

Caroline Farrar, executive place managing director for Royal Borough (Frimley CCG and Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead), added: “This truly is a significant milestone for Ascot and the future of GP services for residents. I’m particularly proud of the way we’ve incorporated feedback from local people, patients, and staff in our plans.

“The submission of a fresh planning application signals that the Sunningdale Health Hub is moving a step closer towards the delivery stage.

“We’ll be continuing to listen to feedback through the planning process and working with council officers to see this important Health Hub that has been long in the making delivered.”

You can view the application on the council’s planning portal website by searchingfor the application number 20/00969/FULL.