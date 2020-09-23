Sunningdale scout group to hold online bike sale on Thursday

A Sunningdale scout group are organising a bike sale on Thursday.

The 1st Sunningdale Scouts will be selling adult, teenage, child, toddler and balance bikes, all donated and refurbished by volunteers, in their third online sale since May.

All money raised will go towards scouting in Sunningdale and the surrounding area.

A spokesperson at the 1st Sunningdale Scouts said: “We usually also fundraise at events in the local community but our summer events have been cancelled, and this year our usual bike sale is now online.

“This sale will raise funds that will help support all the work we do, as well as re-using bikes for the local community.”

Purchased bikes will be available to collect from the Sunngindale scouts hut on Sunday morning.

Visit here to learn more.